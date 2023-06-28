Navi Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Carpenter Dies After Falling From An Under-Construction Building; Contractor Booked | Representative Image

A 19-year-old carpenter died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Juinagar under Nerul police station on Sunday. The contractor had not provided safety gear to the worker. The deceased was identified as Sajjad Haider Khandkar and he fell when work on RCC slabs for the fourth floor was going on. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

Contractor booked

Nerul police have registered a case against the contractor for negligence. The deceased youth stayed with his elder brother at Karave village. Both were working as carpenters for contractors Bhavin Patel and Avinash Bhagat.

Sajjad fell from third floor

The work of RCC slabs up to the third floor of the said building has been completed and the work of RCC slabs of the fourth floor is in progress. At around 1 pm on Sunday, both brothers were working on the third floor when Sajjad lost his balance and fell from the third floor.

As a result, he was seriously injured and was admitted to Dr DY Patil Hospital in Nerul. However, during treatment, he died on Sunday evening. The Nerul police have started an investigation.

