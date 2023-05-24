Navi Mumbai News: 1 held for stealing diesel from parked trucks along highways near Panvel

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Taluka police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stealing diesel from parked trucks in Navi Mumbai, Khalapur, Dandpada, Old Mumbai Pune Highway, Expressway Highway, and Panvel-Pen Highway. Three more accused of the gang are absconding.
Special team was formed to tackle diesel theft
According to police, there has been a rise in cases of diesel theft from heavy vehicles. Anil Patil, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station formed a team to check the menace.
1 held, 3 fled away with stolen diesel
During patrolling in the night, the team noticed a few people were stealing diesel from a truck along the Mumbai-Pune highway. When the police reached there, three of them fled in their car with the stolen diesel. However, the police managed to catch one of them. Police said that many cases of diesel theft will be solved. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the remaining.
