Navi Mumbai: Newborn Found In Turbhe Dustbin, Police On Lookout For Accused After Registering FIR

Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unidentified person for abandoning a newborn male child in a dustbin near a civic hospital in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The baby boy was noticed by the cleaning staff and they informed the police.

The baby was taken to a civic hospital in Vashi where he was declared dead.

Abandoned baby

According to police, the police received a call regarding the abandoned newborn baby on July 17 afternoon. A police team reached the spot and found the baby boy abandoned in a dustbin behind a public toilet near the civic hospital.

“The baby was immediately taken to NMMC Hospital in Vashi. However, he was declared dead,” said the official. He added that according to doctors, he was hardly one day old.

Meanwhile, the Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unidentified person under the relevant section of IPC and started the investigation. “We are checking the CCTV footage and also checking with the hospitals regarding the newborn and in the last one week to find out the parent of the baby,” said the official from the police station.