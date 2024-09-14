Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To Recover Dues From Victim's Father

Photo: Representative Image

Nerul police has rescued a 28 year old man and arrested three men who had kidnapped him. The three men were the employees of the kidnapped man’s father who had planned the kidnapping in order to get their dues recovered from the employer.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when the victim went to sector 24 at Juinagar wherein the work of his father was on. The father, Sayeed Abdul Shaikh (47), is a painting contractor who takes up painting projects of residential societies.

Currently, his work was going on at a building in sector 24 of Juinagar and his son Shoeb (28) had gone to monitor the same on Wednesday morning. By afternoon, he received a call from one of his workers asking for the dues.

According to the complainant father, he owed Rs 32,844 to the workers while the workers claimed that there was a due of RS 1.5 lakh. The father told his workers that he would pay Rs 32,844 to them by October 10 but the workers insisted that if the amount as not paid immediately, he would be taking away his son. Later, the son’s phone was not reachable and while checking the footage of the building, father saw two of his workers- Chand Shaikh and Istrayil Shaikh along with an unidentified man, taking away his son in an auto rickshaw.

The trio took him to a flat in Dahisar wherein he was confined to. According to police, the victim was not tortured or illtreated and was asked to stay with them till his father cleared the dues. The workers were to be paid for around four months and even after asking for the money, they were not being paid and out of frustration, they decided to kidnap the son of the employer till he cleared their dues.

On the wee hours of Thursday while the kidnappers were fast asleep, Shoeb managed to flee to his aunt’s house who stayed in Dahisar itself and from there the family was informed. Later, the police reached Dahisar and arrested the trio identified as Chand Mohammad Amir Shaikh (26), Istrayil Amir Shaikh (27) and their friend Kausar Ali Mainul HaQ (26), all residents of West Bengal. The accused have been remanded to police custody till Saturday.