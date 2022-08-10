e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NCP held district level meeting ahead NMMC election

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

The district-level review meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was concluded in Nerul and decided to convey the work done by the Mahavikas Aghadi to citizens. District President Ashok Gawde chaired the meeting, held at NCP’s central office.

Gawde asked party workers to reach out to common citizens and hear their problems and try to resolve them. In addition, he also asked to convey the work done the Mahavikas Aghadi to the people.

“The power of unity is great. In the forthcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election, we will be an alternative to the opposition”, he said. On this occasion, NCP State General Secretary Vilasrao HulePatil, Navi Mumbai Youth Congress Inspector Narayan Garje, Youth Leader Mahadev Pawar, Women Working President Sunita Deshmukh, Cooperative Cell Navi Mumbai President Bhojmal Patil were present on the dais.

On this occasion, dignitaries interacted with the workers and expressed their opinions in the meeting. In the meeting, the chief office bearers of various cells of Navi Mumbai NCP Congress, all taluka presidents and workers were present in large numbers.

