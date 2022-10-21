Navi Mumbai: Narendra Patil takes charge of President of Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation

Narendra Patil takes charge of President of Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation |

Navi Mumbai: The newly elected President of Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation (APEDC) Narendra Patil, took charge of his position in the presence of his wife, Dr Prachi Patil, who is also the founder president of Prana Foundation.

Patil was appointed as the President of the State Government's APEDC. He has also been given the rank of Cabinet Minister.

Early this week, the State Planning Department issued an order in this regard. On September 25, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced that Patil would be made the president of Annasaheb Patil Mahamandal on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late Annasaheb Patil, who was the leader of mathadi workers (porters with the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee).

On this occasion, Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLCs) Prasad Lad, Niranjan Davkhare, officials of the Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation, as well as Maratha activists from various districts and talukas of Maharashtra and Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers Union were present.