Navi Mumbai: MVA wins APMC Panvel election unopposed

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has got the control of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Panvel as 17 out of 18 seats were elected unopposed.

Earlier, 7 candidates of MVA were elected unopposed after the opposition candidates withdrew their candidature. Later, one day before the polling, with the withdrawal of 10 more candidates, 17 out of 18 seats, candidates of MVA were elected unopposed.

Now, the re-election will be held for one vacant seat.

Among those elected unopposed are Devendra Madhvi, Balkrishna Patil, Ashok Gaykar, Machhindranath Patil, Narayan Gharat, Arjun Gaykar, Mahadu Patil, Subhash Patil, Sakharam Patil, Lalita Phadke, Pratap Hatmode, Ramchandra Patil, Devendra Patil, Sunil Sonavle, Somnath Mhatre, Dinesh Mahadik, Atish Patil has been elected unopposed.