Navi Mumbai: MVA leaders to take out protest march against inflation in Panvel

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take out a morcha against the rising prices of petroleum products and its cascading effect on essential commodities in Panvel on April 13. Party leaders from Shiv Sena, People and Workers Party, and Congress will join the protest march.

The Panvel unit of MVA alleged during a press conference held on Monday in Panvel that common people are struggling to meet daily needs due to rise in prices of essential commodities. The press conference was attended by MLA Balaram Patil, MP Manohar Sheth Bhoir, District president Shrish Gharat, Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre, Congress district president Mahendra Gharat among others.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Patil said that MVA stands by common people as they are betrayed by the dictatorial rule of the central government.

During the protest march, issues of Panvel Municipal Corporation's retrospective imposition of property tax and failure to resolve civic issues, water roads, solid waste mismanagement, traffic jams, water and air pollution, lack of public toilets, lack of health facilities, poor educational quality of municipal schools, parking problems, illegal and illegal construction will also be raised.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 06:35 PM IST