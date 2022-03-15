Navi Mumbai: Municipal Corporation ready for vaccination of children between 12 to 14 years

After becoming the first corporation in the state to complete 100 percent vaccination of both covid doses of citizens above 18 years of age, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is ready for the immunization of children between 12 and 14 years.

The sixth phase of vaccination will start on March 16 and children between 12 and 14 will be vaccinated from the protection of Covid. The civic body has received guidelines from Central and State Governments in this regard. Civic chief Abhijeet Bangar held an urgent meeting of the concerned officials of the health department to carry out the vaccination at this stage in a speedy and orderly manner.

Children born between 15 March 2008 and 15 March 2010 will be eligible for vaccination in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Awareness and Vaccination Sessions have been planned accordingly. Children's Aadhaar cards as well as school identity cards or similar documents with date of birth are required to be brought along for vaccination.

NMMC’s three hospitals Vashi, Nerul and Airoli will vaccinate tomorrow vaccinate on March 16 from 1 pm to 5 pm and March 17 from 9 am to 5 pm. The number of vaccination centres will be increased as per the need.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:28 PM IST