Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation vaccine dry run goes smoothly

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) successfully conducted the COVID vaccine dry runs on Friday. Around 25 frontline workers from each civic body were vaccinated as part of the mock dry drill. While the dry run of NMMC was conducted at Nerul hospital, the PMC conducted at one of its public health posts.

Abhijit Bangar visited at Masaheb Minatai Thackeray Hospital at Sector-15 in Nerul on Friday morning to check the preparedness of the dry run. He interacted with the vaccination officials and ensured a smooth dry run.

While interacting with the media, Bangar said that the purpose of the dry run is to check the preparedness and any difficulties to be encountered before the actual implementation of the vaccination campaign as the vaccination will begin very soon. “Since the vaccination campaign will be at a large scale, smooth functioning should be a priority,” said Bangar.

In the first phase, health workers will be vaccinated while in the second phase, frontline workers will be vaccinated. “In the third phase, senior citizens above 50 years old and the comorbid person will be given priority,” said Bangar. Around 17,000 persons are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase through registration. “As per the guidelines, a maximum of 100 persons will be vaccinated at one centre and it will be done purely on a registration basis,” said Bangar. He added that around 50 vaccination centres have been planned.

People who have been registered for vaccination will get an SMS about the date, time and the place for vaccination.

Similarly, while interacting with the media, Dr Rehana Mujawar, Health Officer of PMC said that the police and civic officials will verify each person registered with the CoWin App, and will be allowed for vaccination after due verification of a registered person. “We are equipped with all the necessary materials for vaccination. There is a restroom where post-vaccination, people will take a rest. If there is any allergy-like dinginess or vomiting, we have made all arrangements for initial treatment. In case, the patient situation, there is a separate arrangement at major hospitals,” said Dr. Mujawar.

Another official from PMC said that the purpose of the dry run to check whether the CoWin App is working at the vaccination centre and other logistical issues that may crop up during the actual vaccination campaign.