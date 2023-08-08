Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Launches Indradhanush 5.0 Campaign

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

With the mission to eradicate the Measles-Rubella disease by December 2023, the Central Government has initiated the Special Mission ‘Indradhanush 5.0’ campaign. The campaign will be executed in three phases starting from the second week of August. Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a special meeting of the Immunization Task Force Committee last week. Representatives from various medical associations and municipal hospitals, along with medical officers from civil primary health centres, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the civic body decided to achieve a 100 percent target by proper coordination. To ensure the campaign's success, all medical officers, nurses, LHVs (Lady Health Visitors), ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), school coordinators, and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) volunteers received comprehensive training under the ‘Indradhanusha 5.0’ mission. An action plan for civil primary health centres was also formulated to streamline the vaccination process.

Additionally, a meeting of anganwadi workers was conducted to prepare a list of children scheduled to receive vaccinations. The campaign targets 1,483 beneficiaries in the age group of 0 to 1 year, 456 beneficiaries aged 1 to 2 years, and 475 pregnant mothers. Vaccination centres, including civil primary health centres, places of worship, anganwadis, schools, private clinics, community temples, and society offices, have been identified to ensure easy access for beneficiaries.

The campaign places special emphasis on reaching underserved areas, high-risk regions for measles, areas underserved since the introduction of new vaccines in the routine immunization program, regions with a migrant population, and areas where vaccination has been refused or met with resistance. To address these concerns, a total of 291 vaccination centres have been planned, including 23 fixed, 256 outdoor, and 12 mobile locations.

