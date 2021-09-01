Navi Mumbai: Much delayed Dr Ambedkar Bhawan gets another deadline of December 6

After missing several deadlines, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bahwan in Airoli gets another deadline on Tuesday after Urban Development and Public Works Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the ongoing construction works of the Bhawan. Shinde directed civic officials to fasten the civil and other works and ensure it should be opened for public viewing by December 6, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Almost 10 years ago, the foundation stoned of the Bhawan at sector 15 in Airoli was laid. However, the work of the Bhawan stopped several times due to irregularities in the construction works and other reasons.

In 2016, the then civic chief Tukaram Mundhe had scrapped the placing of white marble stone upon the dome of the Bhawan which was costing the civic body Rs 20 crores. Mundhe had cited environmental issues with marble cladding and instead planned a painting of the dome. Even, the IIT report had stated that the creek surrounding was not suitable for marble cladding.

However, the decision did not go well with the political party. Later, the then-mayor Sudhakar Sonawane got approval for marble cladding in 2017

However, the civic body seems a little confident that the Bhawan will be ready by end of the year and it will be thrown open for public on December 6, the birthday of Dr Ambedkar. While inspecting the upcoming Bhawan, Shinde suggested to study other monuments from all over the world and add to the Airoli’s monument. During the visit, Abhijit Bangar, the civic chief showed Shinde an informative gallery of rare photographs depicting the entire biography of Babasaheb from his birth, an innovative concept of showing Babasaheb's speech while presenting the Constitution to the country through virtual reality, a rich variety of books written by Babasaheb.

“Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's biography has always been an inspiration to all of us. Therefore, the memorial will be opened for the citizens on the occasion of Mahaparinirvana Day,” said Shinde.

