Navi Mumbai: MPCB team visits Kamothe after citizens complaint of strong chemical smell

Navi Mumbai: A team of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited the Kamothe node following a complaint about pollution and the smell of chemicals by the Kamothe Colony Forum. The officials reported receiving complaints about a strong smell of chemicals on Saturday night and took immediate action.

MPCB officials visited sector 36 of Kamothe

Kiledar, Umesh Jadhav, Dr. Dhapate visited the node, especially sector 36, where the chemical smell was stronger. An official commented on the issue stating, “The pipeline carrying processed chemical-containing wastewater from Taloja MIDC has burst near Kamothe Creek and chemicals are also leaking from it. MIDC is following up on the repair of the pipeline and the officials assured that the line will be repaired soon. Also, according to the demand of the citizens, they will follow up with the concerned department to increase the patrolling of the police along the Creek and install CCTV cameras.”

Kamothe Colony Forum President Mangesh Adhav demanded that the problem of air pollution in Kamothe city be followed up at all government levels until the issue is resolved.