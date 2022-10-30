Navi Mumbai: Mother kills two children, tries to kill herself; admitted to hospital in Ghansoli

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children by strangulating them, and then tried to kill herself. The woman has been admitted to the hospital, and she is currently out of danger. The incident took place between 11.30 am and 4 pm, when the woman was alone with her children.

According to the police, the woman identified as Pushpa Gujjar, a resident of Chinchali in Ghansoli under Rabale police station, also tried to kill herself after killing her two children—one four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son—at home.

“We received a call around 4.30 when her husband returned home from work," police said.

Police informed that Vanaram Gujjar, husband of the woman, runs an ice cream parlour and he had left home for work as usual on Sunday morning around 11.30 am. However, when he returned home around four, he found the door open and his wife lying unconscious as she attempted suicide by cutting the wrist artery. According to police, she had also tried to hang herself. However, she could not succeed. The husband found both children unconscious.

“Both the children were declared dead when they were taken to Rajmata Jijau Mata Bal Hospital in Airoli,” said a police officer from Rabale police station. He added that the reason behind taking such a step is not known as she is currently under treatment.

“They have planned to go to their native village in two-three days,” said the official, adding that once she recovers, police would get to know more details. It is learned that the woman was mentally unstable. However, the police did not confirm this.

A similar incident was reported in June 2022 from Mahad in Raigad, where a 30-year-old woman allegedly murdered her six children, all aged below 10 years, by throwing them into a well. She took that extreme step after she had a fight with her husband a day before the incident.