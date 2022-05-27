Navi Mumbai: More than 100 active COVID-19 cases in NMMC area; 81 new cases in last four days

Navi Mumbai | Pixabay

While there is no death reported due to COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, active cases are increasing rapidly now. The number of active cases that had earlier come to a single digit, crossed 100 on May 27.

On May 27, a total of 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 13 patients were also discharged. In the last four days, a total of 81 new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the civic jurisdiction.

At present, the number of active cases stands at 106 of which 92 patients are getting treatment at home. After almost two and a half months, the number of active cases crossed 100.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their work and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the city. The civic body conducted a total of 1,889 RT PCR and 2,152 Antigen tests on May 26.