Navi Mumbai: MNS demands drinking water facility at Ghansoli Garden

The local unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded that the authorities provide a drinking water facility at a garden developed near Ghansoli railway station. The outfit has written to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration in this regard.

According to the outfit, the civic body developed a garden at sector 3 in Ghansoli but there is no provision of drinking water. “Children and women spend a lot of time. Even people go there for jogging,” said Sandeep Galgude, one of the senior party workers.

Galgude said that the civic body is spending crores on the beautification of the city as part of the Cleanliness Survey. Even the park has been developed for common citizens. But basic facilities like drinking water are missing from the garden. “There is no good park in nearby area and children, women and senior citizens visit the place during morning and evening. On many occasions, children need water and they do not get it,” said Galgude.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:52 AM IST