Navi Mumbai: Minor steals gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh from employer's house in Vashi; nabbed in Jogeshwari

Vashi police arrested a 17-year-old boy who stole gold jewelry and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh from his employer's house. The owner who was running a food canteen business had given him the shelter at his home during the lockdown.
However, after winning the trust of the owner, one day on the pretext of drinking tea, he went to his owner’s home and stole a bag containing gold jewelry and cash.
Police said that Prakash Bhagwat, 39, who runs his canteen business in sector 16 in Vashi had shown sympathy and given shelter to the minor at his house during the lockdown period. However, over the period, the boy won the trust of Bhagwat while supporting the canteen business. Bhagwat resides along with his wife and brother.
As the home and the canteen was at two places, on September 27, between 9 am and 9.30 am, the minor boy went home on the pretext of drinking tea. However, he did not return to the canteen. When the family enquired, they did not find him and also noticed that the bag containing gold jewelry and cash Rs 700 was missing. An FIR was registered at Vashi police station under section 381 of IPC.
As the family had not done the police verification of the boy, it was difficult to trace him. However, Sachin Dhenge, the investigating officer took the owner and other members of the house in confidence in order to get more details. “With technical help and tip-off received from a reliable source, we caught the boy from Meribhai Chawl in Subhash Nagar in Jogeshwari east and also recovered the stolen good. The boy was later presented before Bal Samiti in Bhiwandi Court on Wednesday and later sent to the correction centre."
