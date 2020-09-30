Navi Mumbai: Minor steals gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh from employer's house in Vashi; nabbed in Jogeshwari

Vashi police arrested a 17-year-old boy who stole gold jewelry and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh from his employer's house. The owner who was running a food canteen business had given him the shelter at his home during the lockdown.

However, after winning the trust of the owner, one day on the pretext of drinking tea, he went to his owner’s home and stole a bag containing gold jewelry and cash.

Police said that Prakash Bhagwat, 39, who runs his canteen business in sector 16 in Vashi had shown sympathy and given shelter to the minor at his house during the lockdown period. However, over the period, the boy won the trust of Bhagwat while supporting the canteen business. Bhagwat resides along with his wife and brother.