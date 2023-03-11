e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Minister Chandrakant Patil to attend college event in Panvel

The college is holding a two-day 'Silver Year Festival Ceremony' starting on March 11 at 3 pm.

article-image
Chandrakant Patil | PTI

The Changu Kana Thakur Arts (CKT), Commerce and Science (Autonomous) College of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sansthan has completed 25 years and it is celebrating the Silver Jubilee year.

Chandrakant Patil to be present

Chandrakant Dada Patil, minister for State Higher and Technical Education will be the chief guest at the event. Former MP Ramsheth Thakur, Chairman of the college will also be present on the occasion.

In order to provide quality, skill-based, business-oriented and value-oriented education to the students of Panvel and surrounding areas, former MP Ramsheth Thakur founded Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha in 1992 from the ideological legacy of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and Janardan Bhagat Saheb.

Later, on 26 September 1997, Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College was established.

article-image

