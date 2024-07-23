Navi Mumbai: Millennium Towers Suffer Severe Flooding As Sanpada Faces Aftermath Of Unregulated Construction

Mumbai: For the first time since the 2005 deluge, Millennium Towers in Sanpada (Navi Mumbai), went under knee-deep water during this month’s third robust downpour on Sunday.

Residents and NGO NatConnect’s director BN Kumar pinned the entire blame on indiscriminate construction and blatant violation of environmental norms. In the past five years alone, eight multi-storeyed buildings have come up on the land next to the railway yard. Moreover, several high-rises as part of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are nearing completion near the adjoining Jui Nagar.

On Sunday, the tower area that comprises 15 buildings (11 and 14 storeys), and two adjacent public parks, were underwater, with residents scurrying to find higher ground for their cars. Activists said that mangrove, mudflats, and wetland areas have been buried for construction and this is a perfect example of nature striking back.

Statement Of A Retired Govt Official

Retired government official Devendra Bhujbal said that water also entered the lift shafts of a couple of buildings, hindering the movement of residents. Domestic help also refused to go to work on higher floors till one lift in each building was restored.

Kumar said, “A vast public park-cum-ground across Millennium Towers figures as a wetland in the Indian Wetlands map prepared by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This clearly proves that the area was low lying not very long ago.”