Navi Mumbai: MGL to hold cyclothon and marathon in Sanpada on Sunday

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in association with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) is organising a ‘Saksham Cyclothon and Marathon’ in Navi Mumbai on April 17, 2022. The purpose of the cyclothon is to spread awareness of a healthy lifestyle and conservation of resources.

The event will be flagged off from Sadhu Vaswani School in Sanpada. The event is open to the group from 12 years to 65 years.

Since the event is being organised by the Ministry of Petroleum, Govt. of India, it is free for all the fitness freak persons in the city. “The event aims to emphasize to the masses the need to cycle and walk for better Health, Green Environment, Water and Fuel Conservation”, said Mahanagar Gas in a statement. The three hours event will feature a Cyclothon and Marathon events with 5km and 3 km respectively. A similar event will be taking place in Thane. The event aims to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ through greenery and clean energy.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:43 AM IST