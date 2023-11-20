Navi Mumbai Metro Collects ₹2.75 Lakh On Day 1, Emerges As Cheapest Mode Of Transportation

Navi Mumbai: The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai metro service has finally kicked off, bringing a wave of excitement among residents as it promises affordable and comfortable commuting options for common citizens. It received an overwhelming response on day one of its regular operation.

The Metro Serviced between Pendhar to Belapur collected around ₹2.76 lakh

Cost-effective metro becomes first choice of commuters

Previously, commuters traveling from Kharghar railway station to Taloja had three primary options: Auto Rickshaw, Eco-Van, and NMMT buses. However, with the introduction of the metro service, passengers now have a more economical alternative that not only surpasses the other options in terms of cost but also provides a refreshing respite with its cool and pollution free commuting.

To illustrate the cost-effectiveness of the metro, a trip from Belapur to Taloja on NMMT is priced at ₹18, significantly lower than the ₹140 charged by auto rickshaws and the ₹25 to ₹30 for an eco-van share taxi from Kharghar railway station to Papadicha Pada. Notably, NMMT bus services are limited and time consuming, and eco-vans operate only when they reach full capacity, making them less convenient for commuters.

Reliable and frequent mode of transport

With metro services running every 15 minutes between Belapur and Panther, residents, especially those in Kharghar and Taloja, can now enjoy a more comfortable and punctual journey. The introduction of the metro not only addresses the affordability concern for common people but also enhances the overall transportation experience, offering a reliable and frequent mode of transit in the bustling Navi Mumbai region.

Connectivity to Taloja nod improves

As the metro becomes operational, it is expected to redefine the commuting landscape, providing residents with a cost-effective, convenient, and enjoyable means of travel amidst the dynamic urban environment of Navi Mumbai.

Now, the connectivity landscape in Taloja node is set to witness a remarkable improvement. Despite being a vital node, Taloja has long been considered one of the most overlooked areas in terms of infrastructure and basic facilities.

