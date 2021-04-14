Navi Mumbai: Medical seat aspirants duped of Rs 40 lakh

The APMC police booked two unidentified persons who allegedly cheated a 43-year-old man of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of seats in a medical college for the latter’s two daughters.

Police said, the complainant Javed Shaikh, a resident of Thane, had met the accused at Vashi in November last year. The accused had assured him two seats in a medical college in Navi Mumbai for his daughters and demanded Rs 40 lakh in return.

“One of the accused had introduced himself as a professor of that college and hence the complainant agreed to pay the money," said an official from ÀPMC police station. He added that the accused took the money through demand draft a few weeks ago and then called the complainant to the college premises to fill up the admission forms the next day. However, when the complainant went to the college, they were not there. Later, they went into hiding after getting money from the draft,” said the official.

The complainant then approached the police and registered a complaint. "We have booked the accused under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are now looking for the accused and hope to arrest them soon,” the officer further said.