Navi Mumbai: Mathadi workers stop lifting sacks at onion-potato market, supply may get affected

Supply of essential commodities especially onion and potato may be affected on Tuesday as Mathadi workers (head loaders) stopped lifting produces at the onion-potato market on Monday. There were cross protests from traders and mathadi workers in the market yard.

The protest was reportedly started by traders on Monday morning against Mathadi unions’ plan to stop works at the market.

Mathadi workers have been demanding for a long time to ensure that produces arrive in sacks should not be above 50 kg. Last year, their plan to intensify their protest was held back following an assurance from traders and Balasaheb Patil, Minister of Marketing and Co-operation. However, mathadi unions alleged that there was no change in the stand and due to the overweight of sacks, the health of mathadi workers is deteriorating.

On February 16, the Mathadi workers again took a stand not to unload the onion-potato overweight sacks.

Mathadi unions alleged that traders instead of supporting Mathadi workers and implementing government decisions staged protests against mathadi workers at the market yard on Monday. However, the traders’ union refused the allegation. Later, mathadi workers and unions also staged a sit-in protest in front of the administrative department of the APMC market.

Following protests from both sides, the functioning at the onion and potato market came to a standstill and till evening, not a single truck was unloaded.

Narendra Patil, a former member of the legislative council (MLC) and Mathadi union leaders said that there is a clear guideline from the central and state government regarding the weight of the sacks. However, the APMC administration is not paying heed and traders continue to violate the law.

For the last several months, Mathadi workers have been demanding to bring down the weight of the sacks. However, the Mathadi union alleged that traders were only promising, but doing nothing in this regard.

Rajeev Maniar, secretary of Onion-Potato Market Yard said they are not against the mathadi workers and traders do not want to stop business. “The law of sacks not more than 50 kg should be implemented uniformly across all markets in the state. If this is not done, the problem will occur time and again,” said Maniar. He added that due to new crops, the weight with the same quantity products weigh more due to the water element. “The talk between traders and mathadi unions is going on and we will reach a solution today,” assured Maniar.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:29 PM IST