Navi Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Uran

Major fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders have reached the spot, reported nees Agency ANI. Fire brigade personnel of JNPT and Navi Mumbai municipal corporation have been fighting for two hours to control the fire. More details awaited.
