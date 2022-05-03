Navi Mumbai: Mango supply reaches 1.20 lakh boxes a day in APMC Vashi

Navi Mumbai: The supply of Alphonso and other varieties of mangoes in the wholesale market in Vashi has reached 1,20,000 lakh boxes. Now, Alphonso mango is available from Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 per box. Each box contains six to eight dozen, depending upon the size of the mango.

Traders say the good supply will continue for at least 15 days and buyers can expect a further price drop.

According to APMC administration, on Monday around 80,000 boxes of different varieties of Alphonso arrived in the market while other varieties were around 35,000 to 40,000 boxes from Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Farmers in Devgad and other mango growing areas are plucking mangoes to prevent any loss due to sudden rainfall. “As the mercury level is rising, there is a possibility of heavy wind and rainfall. In such a scenario, mangoes may get damaged and farmers will incur losses,” said a trader at APMC Vashi. He added that farmers are sending mangoes which are almost ready without checking supply and demand status.

Normally, during April, the Agriculture Produce Market committee (APMC) receives around 80,000 to 90,000 boxes of all varieties of mangoes everyday. However, this week so far, the supply is increasing each day.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:19 AM IST