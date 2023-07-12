Navi Mumbai: Man Wins Construction Contract, His Car Gets Shot At By Cousin In Taloja, Police Books Four

Taloja police booked four persons including a cousin of the victim for allegedly firing at a construction material supplier in the early morning of Wednesday.

Bullet signs were found in the car of the construction material supplier, parked outside the house.

The shooting incident

The complainant, Rajkumar Chandrakant Mhatre, 48, was on the third floor of his house in Khutari village in Panvel around 3.30 am when he heard bullet shots being fired.

When he looked out of the window of his house, he saw his cousin Sharad Mhatre, 50, standing on the road with a handkerchief on his head. When Mhatre came down shouting who was there, his cousin fled in a car. He was accompanied by three more persons.

Mhatre came down from the third floor and found signs of bullets fired on his car window and mirror. He immediately called the police.

Police registers case against cousin

The Taloja police reached and searched the site with the help of light, they found two empty cartridges in the compound. The police registered a case against Sharad Mhatre, 50, and three unidentified persons under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of IPC and started an investigation.

The initial investigation revealed that both cousins are suppliers of construction materials at private builders' housing projects. However, there was a dispute between them after Sharad Mhatre reportedly snatched a contract from his cousin Rajkumar Chandrakant Mhatre a few months ago. Since then, they have not talked. However, their families talk to each other.