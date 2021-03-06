Navi Mumbai: Man held with 2 kg marijuana worth Rs 36,000 at Rabale

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 25-year-old man with 2 kg marijuana in the early hours of Friday. The value of marijuana would be around Rs 36,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the accused Sanjay’s Kamble’s house at Annabhau Sathe Nagar in Rabale MIDC and seized marijuana.

Jayraj Chaparya, senior inspector of the cell said, “We had received information that a man from that area had kept a huge amount of marijuana in his house. We immediately reached that place and raided the accused’s house. We found marijuana in a bag inside his house and then arrested him.”

The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“We are trying to find out from where the accused got marijuana. We are also investigating the case to understand if someone from that area was to buy marijuana from the accused. More people are likely to be arrested in this case,” he further said.