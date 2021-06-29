Navi Mumbai: Man held for sending obscene messages to a woman

Navi Mumbai, June 29: The NRI police arrested a 36-year-olf man from Kharghar for allegedly sending obscene messages and audio clips to a 29-year-old woman on a social media platform. The man had come in contact with the woman over a business-related work.

Police said that the accused identified as Fahad Waghu runs his own business and he had met the complainant, a Belapur resident a few months ago for business-related work. According to police, they had exchanged some business-related chat on the social media.

However, last week the accused started sending vulger and obscene messages to her. Police said that Waghu had even sent a few audio messages also.

"Last week, he also sent her a few audio clips asking for a sexual favour. The complainant then registered an FIR against the accused on Saturday following which we arrested him on Sunday," said a police officer from NRI police station. The police booked the accused under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).