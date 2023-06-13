 Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur

Incident took place when the 16-yr-old girl was partying with two friends, including the 20-yr-old accused

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur | Representative Image

The NRI police arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly pushing his 16-year-old friend to death while partying at a partially constructed abandoned building at sector 15 in Belapur on Sunday. They had reportedly a heated argument over some issue and in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly pushed her from the eighth floor of the building at sector 15 near D Mart on Thursday afternoon around 2.30pm.

The arrested accused was identified as Shivam Mahadev Nanvare, a resident of sector 19 in Belapur. He was arrested on a charge of murder. The incident took place when the victim was partying with her two friends including the accused. They reportedly consumed beer and the police also recovered beer bottles from the site of the incident.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Says Submit Complaints By June 16 For Lokshahi Day
article-image

Mother of victim filed case

According to police, based on the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case of murder was registered. The mother alleged that Nanvare had a heated argument with the girl over some issues while consuming beer and he allegedly pushed the girl from the eighth floor in the duct of the building. Before the incident, the victim girl was living at her friend’s house for the past two days.

“She left home to meet her friend,” said a police official from NRI Coastal police station. Meanwhile, they planned a beer party and decided to go outside for it. The NRI police said that there were three persons including the victim for a beer party.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

CBI Books SoBo Firm For Duping Punjab National Bank To The Tune Of ₹9 Crore

CBI Books SoBo Firm For Duping Punjab National Bank To The Tune Of ₹9 Crore

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur

Navi Mumbai News: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik connects With Business Community

Navi Mumbai News: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik connects With Business Community

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Says Submit Complaints By June 16 For Lokshahi Day

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Says Submit Complaints By June 16 For Lokshahi Day