Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur | Representative Image

The NRI police arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly pushing his 16-year-old friend to death while partying at a partially constructed abandoned building at sector 15 in Belapur on Sunday. They had reportedly a heated argument over some issue and in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly pushed her from the eighth floor of the building at sector 15 near D Mart on Thursday afternoon around 2.30pm.

The arrested accused was identified as Shivam Mahadev Nanvare, a resident of sector 19 in Belapur. He was arrested on a charge of murder. The incident took place when the victim was partying with her two friends including the accused. They reportedly consumed beer and the police also recovered beer bottles from the site of the incident.

Mother of victim filed case

According to police, based on the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case of murder was registered. The mother alleged that Nanvare had a heated argument with the girl over some issues while consuming beer and he allegedly pushed the girl from the eighth floor in the duct of the building. Before the incident, the victim girl was living at her friend’s house for the past two days.

“She left home to meet her friend,” said a police official from NRI Coastal police station. Meanwhile, they planned a beer party and decided to go outside for it. The NRI police said that there were three persons including the victim for a beer party.