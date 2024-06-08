Navi Mumbai: Man Duped Of ₹19.50 Lakh By Impersonators Posing As Police Officials | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police has registered a case against unidentified person for cheating a 30-year-old man from Kamothe for Rs 19.50 lakh by posing as police officials and procuring his personal details and then using those details to get a personal loan.

The complainant, Rohit Chavan, had received a call on May 11 claiming to be from FedEx company saying that they have received an international consignment which is going to Iran and the name of the sender is that of Chavan.

The company had found drugs and passport in the consignment which they handed over to Mumbai crime branch. Saying so, the caller said that the call will now be forwarded to Crime Branch and then another person joined the call and asked him to come over Skype call.

After few hours of the video call, Chavan received a message of Rs 7.50 lakh being deducted from his account. person. After that the said amount was withdrawn from his bank account and cheated him. As soon as this person realized this fraud, he rushed to the Kamothe police station and lodged a complaint.

Accordingly, the police have started searching for the cyber thief in this case. Later, he also got a message that said that his personal loan of Rs 19.50 lakh was approved and Rs 12 lakh has been deposited.

When he verified with the bank, he learnt that the amount transferred from his account and the loan money transferred, was in the same account. He then approached the police and gave a written complaint which was registered on Wednesday with Kamothe police.

“We are trying to get the details of the account wherein the amount was transferred,” said an officer from Kamothe police. The case was registered under the sections of IPC and IT Act.