Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at Real Tech Park Tower; watch video

A major fire broke out on the 14th floor of Real Tech Park Tower in Navi Mumbai, a commercial building in sector 30A, near Vashi Railway Station on Sunday.
The fire broke out at around 3 pm and spread to the top three floors of the fourteen-storeyed building, informed the fire brigade officials.
No casualty has been reported as the offices have been shut due to the weekend lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the fire on Instagram.
Watch Video:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)