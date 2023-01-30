Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at packaging unit in Taloja; visuals surface

Major fire breaks out at packaging unit in Taloja | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out in a packaging company in Taloja Industrial Area on Sunday night.

Although the fire has been brought under control, the cooling process is still going on, said an official from Taloja MIDC Fire station. No one was injured in the fire.

According to an official, the Taloja MIDC fire station received a call around 9.45 pm and fire engines from Panvel, Kalamboli, Kharghar and adjoining areas rushed to the spot.

“Since it was a brigade fire call, fire engines from nearby areas were sent to the site,” said an official from Taloja MIDC Fire station. He added that two fire engines are still at the site. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)