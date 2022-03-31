Navi Mumbai: Major fire at ONGC's Uran plant, two injured; watch video

A major fire broke out at the ONGC's plant at Uran near Navi Mumbai. However, the eye witnesses claimed that it has been brought under control.

ONGC spokesperson also told FPJ that the fire has been extinguished.

ONGC also took to Twitter to share the update and wrote, "There was fire near effluent treatment #ONGC Uran Plant; extinguished with prompt action by ONGC & #CISF. 2 persons sustained Burn injuries. one discharged; other being treated at Burn speciality hospital, Mumbai. Reason for fire being investigated."

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:56 PM IST