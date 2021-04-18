Navi Mumbai: Major fire at commodity exchange building in Vashi

A major fire broke out at the 7th floor of Commodity Exchange building in Vashi around 7.30 pm on Saturday. Five fire engines and one hydraulic ladder have been pressed into service to control the fire. The building is adjoining to grain market of APMC.

According to the Fire department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out on the 7th floor of a multistorey building. The building is located at sector 19A in Vashi and it houses around 200 offices including a few banks. However, all the offices were closed as the office hours ended.

”The fire fighting is going on and we are sending more fire engines to control the fire," said an official from Vashi Fire office.