Navi Mumbai: Mahavitran Provides Electricity Connection For Charging Station Within Two Hours |

Navi Mumbai: The Mahavitaran provided an electricity connection within two hours after completing all documentation in a housing society in Ulwe node in Navi Mumbai for setting up a charging station for electric vehicles. The electricity distribution company claimed that they provided the service swiftly and maintained the electricity connection within 24 hours.

According to Mahavitaran, Hemant Hanuman Patil, a resident of Bhagwati Imperia, Ulwe approached the Ulwe branch office of Mahavitaran for a power connection for electric vehicle charging. “After completing all the procedures, he was given power connection within 2 hours on August 10,” said an official from Mahavitaran. He added that Mahavitaran is providing electricity connection within 24 hours in all circles. Similarly, Bhandup Parimandal Chief Engineer Shri. Sunil Kakade has ordered the implementation of the said campaign strictly.

Ulwe Resident Reaches Mahavitran Over Power Connection

When Ulwe resident Patil approached the Mahavitran branch office for a power connection for electric vehicle charging, Assistant Engineer Amit Pawar helped him to fill out the online application on the portal on the website of Mahavitaran. And after submission of the necessary documents, an electricity connection was provided by two linemen Mr. Mayur and Mr. Sanket within 2 hours.

“Mahavitran has proved that 'customer service is the objective of Mahavitran' by providing electricity connection within 2 hours for electric vehicle charging as a policy and encouraged by the central and state governments,” said the official.

