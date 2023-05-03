 Navi Mumbai: Mahatma Phule College at Panvel gets NAAC A+ status
Former MP Ramseth Thakur who is also chairman of the college development committee and a member of the managing council congratulated the principal and faculty members of the college.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Mahatma Phule College at Panvel gets NAAC A+ status | Sourced Photo

Mahatma Phule College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Panvel of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, Panvel has received the NAAC A+ status. Earlier, the college received an A grade from NAAC.

The Karmaveer Dr. Bhaurao Patil opened the doors of education to the common man by establishing the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. Mahatma Phule College of Arts, Science and Commerce was established in Panvel in 1970 under the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. A number of people who studied in this college are currently working in big positions.

The principal of Mahatma Phule College Ganesh Thakur met former MP Thakur and informed him about the success. 

