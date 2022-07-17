Navi Mumbai: Maha Swim Grand Prix launches in Kharghar, tournament to be held in six cities from October |

ActioSport launched India’s first Maha Swim Grand Prix in six cities of Maharashtra at Kharghar on Friday. The tournament was launched by Krishna Prakash IPS, Special Inspector General of Police, Government of Maharashtra. Officials from ActioSport and Dr Jayprakash Duble former joint Director of Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra were present.

India's first Maha Swim Grand Prix 2022 will be held across Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad simultaneously from October 2022. The purpose of the tournament is to identify, nurture and create globally competitive swimming talent from Maharashtra.

Speaking about the first-of-its-kind initiative, Prakash emphasised on the importance of an event like the Maha Swim Grand Prix 2022 which aims at providing a large audience to budding swimming enthusiasts. "Maha Swim Grand Prix 2022 is an attempt in which swimmers from every nook and corner of Maharashtra can get exposure and viewership while they participate. It will also help in creating a competitive environment for them," said Prakash.

A Grand Prix is a series of sporting events of a particular sport that culminates into a championship. These events are divided into different legs and organised in different states. Winners are decided at each leg. However, winners are also allotted points and all the points are accumulated and a champion is declared at the end of the series. According to the organiser, a few budding talents will be selected for training in Singapore.