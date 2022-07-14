Navi Mumbai: 'Maha Swim Grand Prix' launch ceremony to be held in Kharghar tomorrow

Photo: Representative Image

Actio Sport is all set to launch India’s first 'Maha Swim Grand Prix' in six cities of Maharashtra on Friday. The launch ceremony will be held in Kharghar, which will see Krishna Prakash, IPS and Inspector General of Maharashtra Police as the chief guest and Dr Jayprakash S Duble, former joint director at the Sports Department of the government of Maharashtra.

The event will simultaneously take place in six cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad.

As per the organiser, the event is open to school children and there will be five swimming legs in each city with a grand finale.

The said event is set to take place event in October this year.

A Grand Prix is a series of sporting events of a particular sport that culminates into a championship.

These events are divided into different legs and organised in different states. Winners are decided at each leg. However, winners are also allotted points in each leg and after all the points are accumulated, a champion is declared at the end of the series.

According to the organiser of the event, a few budding talents will be selected for training in Singapore.