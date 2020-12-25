Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

The movement of trains on the Thane-Vashi Trans-Harbour suburban railway line was disrupted on Friday morning after a local's pantograph got entangled with the overhead wire at a Navi Mumbai station. Commuters were not affected as it was a holiday and services resumed by 2 pm, an Railway official said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said the pantograph of the suburban train got entangled with the overhead wire at Koparkhairane station around 10.05 am. “The movement of trains from Vashi to Thane and Nerul to Thane had been suspended,” he said, adding that efforts were on to put the rail traffic back on track at the earliest. Services were restored by 2.46 pm on Friday.

The trans-harbour line provides suburban train connectivity between Thane and Navi Mumbai. The CR operates suburban services between Thane-Vashi and Thane-Panvel stations on this line.

Currently only essential services staff, government employees and selected categories of passengers are permitted to travel by the local trains, which resumed operations from June 15, after a few months of suspension due to the pandemic.