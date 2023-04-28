Navi Mumbai: 'Local bodies should find suitable solutions keeping in mind their city's capabilities,' says NMMC chief Rajesh Narvekar

Navi Mumbai: 'Local bodies should find suitable solutions keeping in mind city's capabilities,' says NMMC chief Rajesh Narvekar | FPJ

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar spoke about his experience in making the city clean during the Konkan regional review meeting and workshop for Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan (Civil) 2.0 held early this week.

Narvekar highlighted the importance of convincing officials and employees about the significance of cleanliness.

Narvekar emphasized the need for local bodies to find suitable solutions for their cities. He said that it is not important that an experiment that works for one city will necessarily work for the other.

He also mentioned various projects implemented in Navi Mumbai, such as the zero waste slum model, the fish feed project in Koliwada, and wastewater management, which made Navi Mumbai a brand in beautification and created a sense of pride among citizens.

Narvekar also stressed the importance of public participation, saying that the citizens of Navi Mumbai have a deep-rooted importance of cleanliness in their minds, which has led to broad public participation in any activity. He advised each local self-government body to find its own answers keeping in mind the capabilities of its own city.

The workshop was organized by the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra to effectively prepare for the "Cleanliness Survey 2023" under the Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan (Civil) 2.0.

