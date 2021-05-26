Navi Mumbai: List of vaccination centres for ages 45 plus, health and frontline workers on May 27

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on May 27. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take first and second dose of Covishield. While, only second dose of Covaxin shall be administered.

The vaccination drive shall began at 9:00 am in the morning at all centers.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center for the second dose, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.