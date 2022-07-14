Navi Mumbai: Level of Ransai Dam overflows on July 13

Representational photo

After a heavy rainfall in the last few days, the Ransai Dam, located in Dighode village in Uran overflowed on July 13 afternoon. The maximum level of the dam 116.5 crossed around 2 pm on Wednesday.

In June third week, the level of the dam had depleted and it could supply by the end of June only. However, the good rainfall at the beginning of the month and subsequent heavy rainfall in catchment areas of most of the dams brought cheers. Now, there is no need to cut the water supply.

The Ransai dam supplies water to more than one lakh populations in 37 Gram Panchayats, Uran township and government establishments including defence and ports.

The dam was built by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) around 50 years ago and it is the prime source of water for villages in Uran and government establishments.

According to an official from MIDC’s engineering department, in the last week, there was good rainfall and it pushed the level of the dam. On Thursday, the level of the dam reached 101 feet while the maximum water level of the dam is 116.5 feet.