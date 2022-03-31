Navi Mumbai: Leader of opposition Pritam Mhatre opposes demolition of public toilets at Panvel

A community toilet near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Panvel was demolished by Panvel Municipal Corporation. The leader of opposition Pritam Mhatre, however, questioned why there was such a rush to demolish the toilet which was convenient and accessible for the poor.

Even a day before, Mhatre had raised his voice against the civic body’s plan of demolishing the toilet which was serving common citizens.

Even citizens are against the demolition of the toilet and have requested the civic body to keep the community toilet. However, the civic body decided to break the toilet for financial benefits, alleged Mhatre.

Mhatre alleged that the civic body demolished the toilet in his absence on March 30. “Located in the center of the city, the toilets were useful to the citizens,” said Mhatre, adding that it is being alleged that the toilet was demolished for the benefit of a builder.

This toilet was constructed in 1998 by the corporation itself. The community toilet was convenient for the citizens who visit Panvel for shopping and other activities.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:32 PM IST