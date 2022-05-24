Navi Mumbai: Laboratory for tribal students at Shantivan renovated

The laboratory for tribal students at Shantivan-run Shri Annasaheb Sahasrabuddhe Aided Secondary Ashram School, Shantivan Panvel was renovated by the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay North Island.

Aparna Ghansani, President of Inner Wheel Club of Bombay North Island, Pushpa Suryamurthy Falguni Mehta, and other members of Inner Wheel Club of Bombay North Island, Leprosy Prevention Committee Shantivan Sanstha President Rakshatai Mehta, Acting Vinayak Shinde, Ashram School Secondary Headmaster, Primary Headmaster as well as teacher-teaching staff were present.

About 500 students are studying at Shri Annasaheb Sahasrabuddhe Aided Secondary Ashram School. “The laboratory at Shantivan Ashram School has been renovated so that these tribal children can experiment in the laboratory just like the children in the city. The renovation of this laboratory brought happiness to the faces of everyone in the Ashram School,” said Ghansani.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:07 AM IST