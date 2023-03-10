e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women

Navi Mumbai: Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women

The organization demanded strict punishment and immediate action against those who harmed women and girls in Panvel taluka including Maharashtra.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women | FPJ

Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation, an organization that is always ready to help the underprivileged, oppressed, and unemployed women in Panvel submitted a charter of demands to Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Talekar on International Women's Day regarding the safety of women.

The organization demanded strict punishment and immediate action against those who harmed women and girls in Panvel taluka including Maharashtra.

Women unsafe in many parts of India

“At present, in many parts of the country, women and girl children are not safe. No immediate action is taken against the perpetrator of the crime. There have been cases of cruelty against women in the age group of 3 years and 60 years. They are openly tortured and killed. Criminals do not seem to have any fear of the law, but some concrete decision should be taken to curb such cases,” said Rupali, the president of Krantijyot Women's Vikas Foundation.

On the occasion, they also discussed other issues faced by women in Panvel with the Tehsildar. While giving the letter, apart from Shinde, Ratnamala Babarekar, Sneha Dhumal, Sunita Suryavanshi, Radhika Koli and other members were present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Security guard dismissed after killing dog at Panvel's Amity University
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mumbai's dabbawalas present Australian PM Anthony Albanese a tiffin box during meet in city

WATCH: Mumbai's dabbawalas present Australian PM Anthony Albanese a tiffin box during meet in city

Navi Mumbai: Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women

Navi Mumbai: Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women

Navi Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital to train 1 lakh Navi Mumbaikars to perform CPR

Navi Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital to train 1 lakh Navi Mumbaikars to perform CPR

Navi Mumbai: Former PMC LoP honours Women Small Entrepreneurs on International Women's Day

Navi Mumbai: Former PMC LoP honours Women Small Entrepreneurs on International Women's Day

Thane: 35-year-old man dies in fire at Shilphata area; blaze caused by transformer explosion

Thane: 35-year-old man dies in fire at Shilphata area; blaze caused by transformer explosion