Navi Mumbai: Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women

Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women | FPJ

Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation, an organization that is always ready to help the underprivileged, oppressed, and unemployed women in Panvel submitted a charter of demands to Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Talekar on International Women's Day regarding the safety of women.

The organization demanded strict punishment and immediate action against those who harmed women and girls in Panvel taluka including Maharashtra.

Women unsafe in many parts of India

“At present, in many parts of the country, women and girl children are not safe. No immediate action is taken against the perpetrator of the crime. There have been cases of cruelty against women in the age group of 3 years and 60 years. They are openly tortured and killed. Criminals do not seem to have any fear of the law, but some concrete decision should be taken to curb such cases,” said Rupali, the president of Krantijyot Women's Vikas Foundation.

On the occasion, they also discussed other issues faced by women in Panvel with the Tehsildar. While giving the letter, apart from Shinde, Ratnamala Babarekar, Sneha Dhumal, Sunita Suryavanshi, Radhika Koli and other members were present.