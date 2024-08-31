 Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police Hand Over 300 Stolen Phones Its Rightful Owners; 1 Traced To Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police Hand Over 300 Stolen Phones Its Rightful Owners; 1 Traced To Dubai

Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police Hand Over 300 Stolen Phones Its Rightful Owners; 1 Traced To Dubai

Senior police inspector Audumber Patil said that in this case, a woman’s iPhone was stolen and later she accidentally clicked on a malicious link sent by the miscreants, which helped them to unlock her phone.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:55 AM IST
article-image
Koparkhairane police returning 35 mobile phones | FPJ

For most of the people who lose mobile phones, they believe that they will never get it back but it is not the case with those who report the missing with Koparkhairane police. In last seven months, the police station has managed to trace and give back around 300 mobile phones to its rightful owners.

“We have a person assigned for looking into the missing phones and he has been doing all the hard work to trace the mobile phones. Recently we handed over 35 mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh,” senior police inspector Audumber Patil from Koparkhairane police station said.

Koparkhairane police returning 35 mobile phones

Koparkhairane police returning 35 mobile phones | FPJ

Additional Commissioner congratulating Rahul More

Additional Commissioner congratulating Rahul More | FPJ

Police Constable Rahul More, the man behind all the mobile tracing said, “I try my level best to get back each mobile that goes missing. Even then, only 85 to 90% of them get traced. The phones which never get used after being lost are not traced.” In one of the most interesting case that he cracked, the stolen mobile was traced from Dubai. “First of all it is not possible to trace iphones as they get locked. If only it is opened, it can be used. Usually, once an iphone is stolen, its parts gets sold. In this case, the lady whose iphone was stolen, got opened by the miscreants after they sent a link to the lady and the lady accidentally clicked it. Once it was clicked, the lock of the phone was opened and the miscreant could format it and sell it further,” More said.

Read Also
Thane News: Three Held With Over 30 Stolen Phones, Gold Worth ₹7.97 Lakh
article-image

The phone finally came into use in Delhi and More contacted the user. “I was told by the user that the phone was gifted to him by one of the relatives from Dubai. The man then contacted his relative and found that the phone was purchased from a shop in Dubai and shared the bill as well. We also shared the missing complaint’s details along with the IMEI number and they were convinced that it was right. The people were good and they couriered the phone to us,” More added. In another case, More has traced another missing phone to Bangladesh. “I am facing language problem to communicate with the person in Bangladesh and I am currently trying to find someone who can help me communicate with them,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details
Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Case
Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Case
SEBI Amends Norms To Regulate Unregistered Financial Influencers Amid Rising Concerns
SEBI Amends Norms To Regulate Unregistered Financial Influencers Amid Rising Concerns
Read Also
Mumbai News: Advocate's Phone Stolen On Vistara Flight From Singapore; Police Case Filed After...
article-image

Additional Commissioner Deepak Sakore on his visit to Koparkhairane police station on Friday personally congratulated More for his work of tracing the mobile phones.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024;...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024;...

Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case

Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case

Mumbai: NCLT Approves Mega Merger Between Reliance Owned Viacom18 & Disney's Star India, Creating...

Mumbai: NCLT Approves Mega Merger Between Reliance Owned Viacom18 & Disney's Star India, Creating...