Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police Hand Over 300 Stolen Phones Its Rightful Owners; 1 Traced To Dubai

For most of the people who lose mobile phones, they believe that they will never get it back but it is not the case with those who report the missing with Koparkhairane police. In last seven months, the police station has managed to trace and give back around 300 mobile phones to its rightful owners.

“We have a person assigned for looking into the missing phones and he has been doing all the hard work to trace the mobile phones. Recently we handed over 35 mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh,” senior police inspector Audumber Patil from Koparkhairane police station said.

Additional Commissioner congratulating Rahul More | FPJ

Police Constable Rahul More, the man behind all the mobile tracing said, “I try my level best to get back each mobile that goes missing. Even then, only 85 to 90% of them get traced. The phones which never get used after being lost are not traced.” In one of the most interesting case that he cracked, the stolen mobile was traced from Dubai. “First of all it is not possible to trace iphones as they get locked. If only it is opened, it can be used. Usually, once an iphone is stolen, its parts gets sold. In this case, the lady whose iphone was stolen, got opened by the miscreants after they sent a link to the lady and the lady accidentally clicked it. Once it was clicked, the lock of the phone was opened and the miscreant could format it and sell it further,” More said.

The phone finally came into use in Delhi and More contacted the user. “I was told by the user that the phone was gifted to him by one of the relatives from Dubai. The man then contacted his relative and found that the phone was purchased from a shop in Dubai and shared the bill as well. We also shared the missing complaint’s details along with the IMEI number and they were convinced that it was right. The people were good and they couriered the phone to us,” More added. In another case, More has traced another missing phone to Bangladesh. “I am facing language problem to communicate with the person in Bangladesh and I am currently trying to find someone who can help me communicate with them,” he added.

Additional Commissioner Deepak Sakore on his visit to Koparkhairane police station on Friday personally congratulated More for his work of tracing the mobile phones.