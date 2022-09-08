Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane plot gets Rs 3.25/sq metre lakh bid price in CIDCO auction

Photo: Representative Image

A 1,854 sq-meters residential cum commercial plot at sector 11 in Koparkhairane node in Navi Mumbai received the highest bid of Rs 3.25 lakh per sq meter in an auction held by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on September 8. The plot is said to be located at a strategic location and it fetched a good price.

The plot alone fetched around Rs 60 crores to CIDCO which has made available a large number of plots in the last couple of years.

Last month, CIDCO sold a 3,069 sq meters residential cum commercial plot at sector 19 A in Nerul at Rs 3.85 lakh per sq. meter during an e-auction which is the highest in the city to date.

Haresh Chheda, president of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai said that the bidding price shows that the market is favourable for the real estate market. “Despite a good supply of plots, the price is stable,” said Chheda.

CIDCO also auctioned a few plots from Panvel and Kamothe that received a reasonably good price in the bidding. A 3,024 sq meters residential cum commercial plot at sector 32 in Kamothe received the highest bid of Rs 2.33 lakh per sq meter. However, many of the Panvel plots received hardly three to four bidders.

“While it is stable, the number of participants dropped in recent bidding which is not good,” said Chheda.

"The recent decision on the height of the building has also given an impetus in the sector and it is reflected in the bidding," said Chheda.

These plots can be developed with 1.1 to 1.5 FSI. However, additional FSI can be used under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR building rules) by paying a premium.