Navi Mumbai: Konkan Division Teachers Constituency Election to be held on Jan 30

Navi Mumbai: Polling for the Konkan Division Teachers Constituency Election 2023 will be held on Monday from 8 am to 4pm. Only teacher voters whose names are included in the newly prepared voter list for this election will be eligible to vote.

Konkan Division Teacher Constituency includes five districts namely Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg. Voters will cast their votes on the ballot paper and they must register their preference in the column of preference in front of the name of the candidate.

How to Cast votes

Voters are required to register their preference on the ballot paper using the purple ink pen provided at the polling station. It is necessary to write the preference numbers in Marathi or English or Roman language on the ballot paper. If some order of preference is mentioned in numerals and some order of preference in letters / words is mentioned on the ballot paper, the ballot paper is liable to be cancelled.

It is mandatory to record the preference of at least '1' on the ballot paper. If the number '1' is shown against the name of more than one candidate on the ballot paper, the said ballot paper will be declared invalid. If correct (√) or wrong (×) marks are shown on the ballot paper to indicate the order of preference, and if there is a mark or writing in such a way as to identify the voter, the ballot paper will be declared invalid.

Security Arrangement

In order to conduct the polling process in Konkan Division Teachers Constituency in a fearless and free atmosphere, micro inspectors have been appointed at all the polling stations on the day of polling. Videography and webcasting will also be done. Necessary precautions in line with Covid-19 will be taken at all the polling stations on the polling day.

After the polling, all the ballot boxes will be collected by the polling officer/employee at the district headquarters along with the police force and deposited in the strong room at the counting place at Agri Koli Sanskriti Bhawan, Sector-24, Palm Beach Road, Nerul (West), Navi Mumbai. Counting of votes will start from 8.00 am on Thursday 2nd February, 2023.

