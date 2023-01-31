Navi Mumbai: Konkan Division Teachers Constituency Election sees 91.02 percent votes, 88.86 percent from Thane | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The polling for the Konkan Division Teachers Constituency Election 2023 was held on Monday. A total of 91.02 percent voting was recorded. Of the total 35,529 teacher voters, 35070 teacher voters have exercised their right to vote.

As per the data provided by the Raigad district administration, 16,128 male and 18,942 female voters turned out in the polling.

Only teacher voters whose names are included in the newly prepared voter list for this election were eligible to vote.

Konkan Division Teacher Constituency includes five districts namely Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Voters casted their votes on the ballot paper and they registered their preference in the column of preference in front of the name of the candidate. In Thane district, 88.86 percent voting took place.

