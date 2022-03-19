Navi Mumbai: Kharghar residents celebrate Holi by burning property tax bill copies

Ekta Samajik Mandal Kharghar celebrated the Holi festival by protesting the tax collection by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). They burnt the property tax bill copies at sector 21 in Kharghar and shouted slogans against arbitrary tax collection by the corporation.

While every part of the city celebrated the festival with colours, residents of sector 21 in Kharghar decided to show their protest in a unique way. Ekta Samajik Mandal held the small Holi celebration by burning bills copy.

The PMC is collecting property tax retrospective property tax which is opposed by a section of residents. Many citizens are opposing the high rate of tax slabs, especially villagers.

The civic body came into existence in 2016 and passed a proposal in 2019. However, it is collecting taxes for a period of five years.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:26 AM IST